BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.11) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

