Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

