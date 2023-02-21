KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.95 and a 200 day moving average of $363.18.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

