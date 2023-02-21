Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Activity

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.47 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $259.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.