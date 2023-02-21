Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 996 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $901,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $31,384,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock worth $14,394,450. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

MSI opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

