Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 141 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

