Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

