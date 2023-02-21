Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

