Veritable L.P. Sells 508 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,674 shares of company stock valued at $42,942,367 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average is $275.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

