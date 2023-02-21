MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,016,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135,132 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.