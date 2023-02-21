MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

