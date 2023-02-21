Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

