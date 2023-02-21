Axa S.A. Acquires 22,403 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

TT stock opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

