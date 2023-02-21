Aviva PLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Match Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.