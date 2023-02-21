Aviva PLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $438.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.51 and a 200-day moving average of $394.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

