Aviva PLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,332,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,460 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HBAN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.