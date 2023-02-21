AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AppHarvest by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

