Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 33 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $438.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

