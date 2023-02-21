Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.