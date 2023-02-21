Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
Shares of HTOO opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
