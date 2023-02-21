Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOO opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Articles

