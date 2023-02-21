Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

