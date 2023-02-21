Generation Bio (GBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Generation Bio Stock Down 0.4 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 296.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Generation Bio by 159.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 204,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Generation Bio

GBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.