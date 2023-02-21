Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

