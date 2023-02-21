Axa S.A. Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,049,878 shares of company stock worth $23,537,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

