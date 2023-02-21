Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 318,194 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.