Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,175 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.37% of Owens Corning worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 261.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 444,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 286,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

NYSE OC opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

