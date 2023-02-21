Axa S.A. Purchases 121,260 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,155,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.
JD.com Price Performance
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
