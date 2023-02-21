Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.