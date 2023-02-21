Axa S.A. Purchases 198,273 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 233.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

CHRW stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

