FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

