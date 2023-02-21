FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,350,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 734.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Company Profile

YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.