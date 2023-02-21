FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

