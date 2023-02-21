FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,725 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.