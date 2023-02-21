Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.