Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,443 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.