FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

