Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.