FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 656.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair Profile

RYAAY stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.