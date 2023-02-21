Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 22,705 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

