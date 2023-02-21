Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 341 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries stock opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

