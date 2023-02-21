FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.