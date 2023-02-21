Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 4.00% of Future Health ESG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Future Health ESG by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the first quarter worth about $494,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Shares of Future Health ESG stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

