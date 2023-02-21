AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $146.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,306. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.