Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

