Haverford Trust Co Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

