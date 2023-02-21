Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2591 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.15. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $192.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,436.17) to €1,390.00 ($1,478.72) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,443.25.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

