Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.47

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Magellan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

