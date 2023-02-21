Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

