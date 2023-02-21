Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

