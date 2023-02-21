Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 78.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.